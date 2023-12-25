Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,248,498 shares of company stock worth $161,058,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,694. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

