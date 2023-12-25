PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

PG&E Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

