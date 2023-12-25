Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) vs. Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Head to Head Review

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -69.02% -26.85% -20.38% Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23%

Risk and Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $191.26 million 3.53 -$161.97 million ($0.54) -4.35 Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.10 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.12

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Planet Labs PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Planet Labs PBC and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 2 7 0 2.78 Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus price target of $5.76, indicating a potential upside of 145.26%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Sonic Foundry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university. It serves agriculture, civil government, civil and intelligence, drought response, science programs, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land, mapping, maritime, planet federal, and nonprofit program markets. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.