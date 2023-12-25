PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 25.7% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $63.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00165638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

