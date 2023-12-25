Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Primerica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,500,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRI opened at $205.67 on Monday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.