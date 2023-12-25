Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $136,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Articles

