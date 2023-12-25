Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of IPDN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.