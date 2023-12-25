ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.66. 463,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

