Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $355.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $355.01 million and $65.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00007802 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.74 or 0.05227915 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00109295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00027664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

