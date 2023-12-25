QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

