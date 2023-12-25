QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $106,975.28 and approximately $1,476.84 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00091216 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $846.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

