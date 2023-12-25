Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of REG opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

