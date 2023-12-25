Reviewing MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) and MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and MGM China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% MGM China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and MGM China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 2 0 0 2.00 MGM China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than MGM China.

32.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of MGM China shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MGM China pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.5%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM China pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bluegreen Vacations has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and MGM China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $860.01 million 1.49 $64.39 million $3.71 20.28 MGM China N/A N/A N/A $1.55 0.78

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. MGM China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats MGM China on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

