Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

