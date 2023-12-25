Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. 9,644,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

