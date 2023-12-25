Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,627 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of IBDR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,228. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

