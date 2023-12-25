Riverview Trust Co Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 322.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

