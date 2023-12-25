Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 608.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,014. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

