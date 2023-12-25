Riverview Trust Co Invests $747,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.