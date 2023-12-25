Riverview Trust Co Makes New $270,000 Investment in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. 206,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,693. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

