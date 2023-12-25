Riverview Trust Co Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 11,894,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

