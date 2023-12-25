Riverview Trust Co Sells 120 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 6,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $529.05. 1,081,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.