Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,125 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.99. 1,768,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

