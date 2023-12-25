Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

