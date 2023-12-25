Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

ROK traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $307.78. 311,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day moving average is $297.11. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

