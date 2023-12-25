Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

