Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

NSC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,806. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

