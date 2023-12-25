Romano Brothers AND Company Has $344,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

