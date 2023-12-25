Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $656,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,948 shares of company stock worth $56,601,528. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.67. 2,448,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,716. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.