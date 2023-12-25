Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 1,450 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,466. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $186.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

