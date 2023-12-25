Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Argus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.64.

RCL stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

