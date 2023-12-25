Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,387. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

