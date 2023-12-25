Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.58. 1,824,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,837. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.