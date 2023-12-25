RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

