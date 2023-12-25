S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

