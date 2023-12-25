S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $323,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 95.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.2% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 149.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.05. 2,770,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,025. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

