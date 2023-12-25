S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.44. 1,634,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

