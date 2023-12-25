S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

Accenture stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.45. 2,313,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average of $316.88. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.