Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $48.15 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00132869 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.21313542 USD and is up 13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

