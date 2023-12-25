Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Increased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 209.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $359,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 439,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.56. 2,895,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.