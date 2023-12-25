Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s Largest Position

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. 1,109,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $55.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

