Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,546. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

