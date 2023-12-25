Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

