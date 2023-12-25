SelfKey (KEY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.06 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $32.24 million and $8.06 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based identity management platform that allows users to create and manage their digital identities in a secure and self-sovereign manner. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a native utility token called KEY to enable various features and services within the ecosystem. Users can create their own digital identities using SelfKey’s identity wallet and use them to securely and easily access various online services and platforms. The KEY token is used to pay for services within the SelfKey ecosystem, such as identity verification and document attestation. SelfKey aims to provide a secure and decentralized solution for managing digital identities, empowering users to take control of their personal data and privacy. The use of blockchain technology and a native utility token enables secure and self-sovereign control over digital identities, while incentivizing network participants to perform important tasks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.