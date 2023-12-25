Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.00. 991,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

