Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.69. 3,342,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

