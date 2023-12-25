Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.53. The stock had a trading volume of 322,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

