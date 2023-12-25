Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,367,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

