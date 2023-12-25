Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

