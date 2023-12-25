Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Announces Dividend of $4.18

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.1797 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

