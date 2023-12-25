SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

